Dy. Director of health seeks state’s permission to suspend medical officer for illegal abortion

The deputy director of health services has written to the state government seeking permission to suspend a medical officer and file an FIR against her for alleged involvement in illegal termination of pregnancy, officials said. Deputy director of health services Dr Radhakishan Pawar on August 9 wrote to the state government (director of health services), seeking permission to take action and file an FIR against the concerned medical officer. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Dr Maya Pawar, currently working as medical officer at Regional Mental Hospital (RMH) Yerawada and Sunita Chavan, ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) worker from the Kiwale sub-centre; allegedly performed an illegal abortion. The incident took place between July 26 and 27 at Kiwale in Khed tehsil. The more-than-four months’ old foetus of a 24-year-old woman from Kirke was aborted in exchange for a sum of ₹3,000.

However, the woman later developed complications from an incomplete abortion and had to visit the Maharashtra Institute of Medical Education and Research (MIMER) Hospital, Talegaon. On their part, the MIMER officials informed district civil surgeon, Dr Nagnath Yempalay, about the incident. Dr Yempalay then instructed the medical superintendent of RMH, Dr Sunil Patil; and the district health officer to investigate the matter and take appropriate action. A show-cause notice was issued to Dr Pawar.

Dr Patil said, “The response received from Dr Pawar was unsatisfactory and during investigation, prima facie she was guilty. We then wrote to the deputy director’s office on August 8, recommending suspension of the medical officer.”

The letter, a copy of which has been seen by Hindustan Times, stated: “As per the reference letter from the civil surgeon, the woman was illegally administered abortion pills by Dr Pawar, medical officer at RMH. This action constitutes violation of sections 2 and 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971 as well as sections 88, 91, and 92 of the Indian Penal Code 2023.”

“In response to the notice, the explanation provided by Dr Pawar was found to be unsatisfactory. Since she appears to be prima facie guilty in the abortion case, the superintendent has recommended her suspension and the transfer of her headquarters. Therefore, Dr Pawar has violated sections 2 and 5 of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 1971 and sections 88, 91, and 92 of the Indian Penal Code 2023. I recommend the suspension of Dr Pawar as per the provisions of the Maharashtra Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1979 due to the serious nature of the offence. Additionally, permission should be given to file an FIR against her for this serious offence,” the letter said.

Dr Sachin Desai, district health officer, said, “We have written to the taluka health officer of Khed to suspend the ASHA worker in question, Sunita Chavan, for alleged involvement in the illegal abortion. ASHA workers are contractual staff and such violations cannot be tolerated.”