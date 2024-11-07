Menu Explore
Earth mover, dumper belonging to SRA contractor set on fire in Ramtekdi

ByNadeem Inamdar
Nov 07, 2024 06:22 AM IST

According to the police, the vehicles parked near Navin Prathama building SRA (slum rehabilitation authority) site were set on fire by the miscreant at around 3 am

The Hadapsar police have lodged a case against an unidentified person for setting an earth mover and a dumper on fire at Ramtekdi on Tuesday. Sistolsingh Ishwarsingh Kalyani of Gandharva Society in Bhosale Garden has lodged a police complaint stating that an unidentified person set the two heavy vehicles on fire causing a loss of 10 lakh. According to the police, the vehicles parked near Navin Prathama building SRA (slum rehabilitation authority) site were set on fire by the miscreant at around 3 am. The complainant is the site contractor who in the FIR stated that the accused had covered his face before he committed the act.

The complainant is the site contractor who in the FIR stated that the accused had covered his face before he committed the act. (HT PHOTO)
The complainant is the site contractor who in the FIR stated that the accused had covered his face before he committed the act. (HT PHOTO)

