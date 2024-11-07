Earth mover, dumper belonging to SRA contractor set on fire in Ramtekdi

The Hadapsar police have lodged a case against an unidentified person for setting an earth mover and a dumper on fire at Ramtekdi on Tuesday. Sistolsingh Ishwarsingh Kalyani of Gandharva Society in Bhosale Garden has lodged a police complaint stating that an unidentified person set the two heavy vehicles on fire causing a loss of ₹10 lakh. According to the police, the vehicles parked near Navin Prathama building SRA (slum rehabilitation authority) site were set on fire by the miscreant at around 3 am. The complainant is the site contractor who in the FIR stated that the accused had covered his face before he committed the act.

