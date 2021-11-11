ED detains two in 7.76 crore Waqf land scam case

PUNE The Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, detained two persons in connection with a financial scam involving land belonging to the Waqf, the Muslim charity board, in Mulshi.

The value of the fraudulent deal involving the Tabut Inam Endowment Trust is ₹7.76 crore, as per police. The names of the duo picked up by the ED on Thursday in Pune are being withheld at this point.

Earlier, the Bund Garden police had lodged an FIR against Imtiaz Shaikh and Chand Mulani, both of whom were arrested on charges of impersonating the trust’s president and secretary, respectively.

The duo had submitted a forged document of the state Waqf board showing its consent to their appointment, after which the collector’s office released an amount of money to them instead of the trust members.

The FIR states that the trust, which is registered with the Waqf board, owns eight hectares in Maan village of Mulshi taluka, Pune district. The government was scheduled to give compensation of ₹9.64 crore to the trust and accordingly sanctioned and released ₹7.73 crore.

The trust later complained to the Waqf board that it had not received any compensation from the state. During an enquiry by deputy collector (land acquisition), it was revealed that the accused, Shaikh and Mulani, had submitted fake documents and claimed the money.

The Pune regional officer of Waqf board Khusro Khan lodged a complaint in this regard. Shaikh and Mulani were arrested under sections 420, 406, 464, 467, 471 and 34 of IPC.