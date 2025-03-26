Education department advised to adjust school timings during summer

Considering the potential health risk posed by heatwaves, the revenue and forest department has issued guidelines to all district collectors which include specific instructions for different departments. The education department has been advised to adjust school timings based on heatwave conditions, grant holidays accordingly, limit outdoor and physical activities for students during summer, and ensure that exams are conducted only in the morning session. According to the schedule, these exams will continue till the end of April. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The State Council of Educational Research and Training has announced the schedule for this year’s annual examinations and periodic assessment tests. According to the schedule, these exams will continue till the end of April. However, due to the intensity of heat in different parts of the state and issues related to water scarcity, teachers, principals, institution heads, and parents have opposed this schedule. Despite the opposition, the State Council of Educational Research and Training has not made any changes to the schedule.

Against this backdrop, Sanjeev Rane, undersecretary of the revenue and forest department on Tuesday issued a circular outlining guidelines for the concerned administrative departments, municipal corporations, municipalities, and district disaster management authorities to mitigate the impact of heatwaves at the district level.

“As per the warnings from the meteorological department, schools and colleges should adjust their timings and make arrangements to keep classrooms cool, ensure the availability of first aid and drinking water, and modify school timings or grant holidays as needed based on the heatwave conditions. Classes should not be conducted on open grounds during summer, and outdoor games should not be scheduled during afternoon sessions,” stated the circular.

“Students should be guided on how to protect themselves from the heatwave, and emergency contact services should be provided. Examinations should be conducted only in the morning session, and proper functioning of fans should be ensured. Under the Midday Meal Scheme, students should be provided with beverages like sherbet, buttermilk, and ORS (oral rehydration solution) packets,” the circular added.