Education department to act on arbitrary fee hikes, introduce refund policy

puneletters@hindustantimes.com Parents have reported significant fee increases in several schools, including annual fees that have risen from ₹55,000 to ₹72,000. In pre-primary education. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Widespread resentment is brewing among parents over steep and allegedly arbitrary fee hikes by private schools. The state education department has assured strict action against violations and announced major policy reforms, including fee regulation and a formal refund policy.

School Education commissioner Sachindra Pratap Singh and director of Primary Education Sharad Gosavi acknowledged receiving numerous complaints from parents regarding irregular fee increases. “Schools cannot raise fees arbitrarily. If excess fee hikes are found, action will be taken after due inquiry,” Gosavi said, urging parents to file written complaints.

Parents have reported significant fee increases in several schools, including annual fees that have risen from ₹55,000 to ₹72,000. In pre-primary education, some institutions are reportedly charging even higher amounts. Officials clarified that, under current rules, schools may increase fees by a maximum of 15% every two years; any increase beyond this limit is considered illegal.

“We recently visited a school for my daughter’s admission, and the annual fee for Class 1 was ₹75,000. I question what facilities justify such high fees for young children. Many parents face similar pressures, and the education department must act against these fee hikes,” said Kiran More, a parent.

Authorities noted that, unlike higher education, where the Fee Regulatory Authority (FRA) monitors fee structures, there is currently no effective mechanism to regulate school fees, allowing some private institutions to charge without accountability. The government is now considering guidelines on how much schools can charge and how often, including requirements to publish fee structures, infrastructure details, facilities, and expenditure online.

Another concern is the non-refund of fees after admission cancellation. Parents often apply to multiple schools and pay fees in advance, but if a better opportunity arises, such as selection under the Right to Education (RTE) quota, schools frequently refuse refunds.

Commissioner Singh said, “A policy ensuring fee refunds after admission cancellation will be studied and implemented. It may initially apply to key entry classes such as Std 1, 5, 6, and 9.”

The education department emphasised that parents must submit formal complaints to enable action. Officials indicated that a comprehensive framework is being planned to regulate fee structures, ensure transparency, and protect parents from financial exploitation.

With admissions underway, the issue has gained urgency, and parents are hoping for swift intervention to curb unchecked fee hikes and ensure fairness in the education system.

School representatives did not respond to requests for comment.