Education dept warns colleges against creating dummy APAAR IDs

The Directorate of Higher Education (DHE), Maharashtra, issued a strict warning on December 16 to all higher education institutions against the creation of incorrect or dummy APAAR (Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry) IDs for students. Institutions found deliberately generating fake or erroneous APAAR IDs will face disciplinary action, the department warned. Universities are required to upload key information such as admissions, examination details, timetables, results, intake capacity, expenditure, and placement records.

The directive applies to all public and private universities, affiliated colleges, and autonomous institutions under the higher education department.

The APAAR ID is now mandatory for all students admitted to higher education institutions. This requirement is linked to the state’s newly developed centralised dashboard, created under the ‘One Nation, One Student ID’ initiative of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Director of higher education Shailendra Deolankar said, “Institutions must ensure that APAAR IDs are created only for genuinely enrolled students and that the data entered is accurate. If necessary, institutions should conduct special camps to complete the APAAR ID generation process.”

The APAAR ID is a 12-digit digital academic identity linked to a student’s Aadhaar number. It covers a student’s academic journey from pre-primary education to higher education. The ID allows for secure storage of academic certificates, credit records, and other educational achievements.

The Union ministry of education has highlighted that APAAR IDs will be especially useful for scholarships, internships, training programmes and placement-related activities, while also improving transparency and accountability in the education system.