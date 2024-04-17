Educationist Meena Chandavarkar passes away

Educationist and former principal of Abhinav Vidyalaya, Meena Chandavarkar passed away on Wednesday, family members said. She was 85. She was the wife of late musician Bhaskar Chandavarkar and is survived by senior journalist Rohit and daughter-in-law Gayatri. (HT PHOTO)

She was the wife of late musician Bhaskar Chandavarkar and is survived by senior journalist Rohit and daughter-in-law Gayatri. Born in Konkan, Meena Chandavarkar took her education at Kolhapur. She worked with multinational companies and also served as a journalist for a few years in her early days. She later got married to Bhaskar Chandavarkar.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As she had a keen interest in education, Meena Chandavarkar later dedicated her life to this sector and brought many changes in education.

She was a principal for thirty years at Abhinav School. In subsequent years, she also worked as a director of New India School.