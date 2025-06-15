Elderly man found dead in river

The police have recovered the body of a 67-year-old man from river water near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bridge at around 12.30pm on Saturday, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Prakash Maruti Kolekar of Bibwewadi. Police suspect the deceased might have been swept away by water. The police have recovered the body of a 67-year-old man from river water near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bridge at around 12.30pm on Saturday, said officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Kalmesh Chaudhari, fire officer, said, “We recovered the body using a rope. Aadhaar card in a plastic bag found from the pocket of the trouser worn by the deceased helped us to identify him.”

Mahesh Bolkotgi, senior inspector, Shivajinagar Police Station, said, “The body has been sent for autopsy. Prima facie it seems that there is no foul play, and the man might have been swept away by overflowing water.”