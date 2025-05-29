Elderly passenger dies as tree falls on rickshaw near Nilayam Talkies

A 76-year-old woman died after a tree collapsed on the autorickshaw she was travelling in near Neelayam Talkies at around 3.30pm on Wednesday when strong winds and rain lashed the city. A 76-year-old woman died after a tree collapsed on the autorickshaw she was travelling in near Neelayam Talkies. (HT)

This is the second such incident in the recent past. A man died after a tree fell on him near Alankar Police Station in Kothrud on May 26.

The deceased has been identified as Shubhada Yashwant Sapre of Anand Nagar near Santosh Hall on Sinhagad Road.

The crash damaged the three-wheeler and left the woman passenger with critical injuries. Emergency responders rushed the elderly to Chaitanya Hospital where she succumbed to injuries during the course of medical care, according to the police.

According to autorickshaw driver Sanjay Avchare, he picked up Sapre from Abhinav College area after she had visited a nearby bank. When they were heading towards Anand Nagar, a giant tree fell on his auto and auto driver also sustained minor leg injuries.

“Initially, I refused to take the passenger considering heavy rains, but changed my mind because of her advanced age.” said Avchare, who also sustained minor injuries.

“Officials have visited the incident site, and according to their preliminary information, the tree fell on the rickshaw during rainfall. The rickshaw driver and the elderly passenger were taken to Chaitanya Hospital for treatment. The municipal garden superintendent and the ward officer are present at the hospital along with the victim’s family.” said additional municipal commissioner Omprakash Diwate.