Elderly woman found dead with throat slit, husband injured

A 75-year-old woman was found dead with her throat slit, while her husband was found seriously injured at their residence in Bavdhan area on Wednesday. According to the police, Asha was residing in the house along with her husband, their daughter and son-in-law. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The deceased has been identified as Asha Jain and her husband Mahendra Kumar Jain (79) sustained injuries to his hand. Prima facie, police suspect that the man might have killed his wife and later attempted death by suicide.

According to the police, Asha was residing in the house along with her husband, their daughter and son-in-law. On Wednesday morning, when the elderly couple did not wake up on time, the daughter went to check in their room and found the couple lying in a pool of blood.

Police were alerted and they rushed the couple to a nearby hospital where the doctor declared Asha brought dead. Mahendra is undergoing medical treatment.

Bapu Bangar, deputy commissioner of police, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said, “Preliminary reports suggest the man killed wife and later attempt death by suicide. The man is not in a condition to give statement.”