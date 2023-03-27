Electric board at Sassoon Hospital catches fire

Pune According to the fire brigade department, the cause of the fire was a minor short-circuit in the switchboard located on the outer side of the building. (HT PHOTO)

An electric board in the diagnostic ward of Sassoon General Hospital caught fire on Monday, sending panic among patients even as no injuries were reported while operations remained unaffected.

On Monday at around 12 noon, a minor fire was reported at the Women’s Diagnostic Centre located at Sassoon General Hospital.

According to the fire brigade department, the cause of the fire was a minor short-circuit in the switchboard located on the outer side of the building. The hospital staff including nurses, doctors, and others managed to extinguish the flames using fire safety equipment before the fire brigade arrived.

According to officials from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s fire brigade department, the exact cause of the fire will be determined after a thorough investigation.

MSEDCL officials were also rushed to the scene to assess the situation and investigate the causes.

There was a brief moment of panic when sparks were observed within the Women’s Diagnostic health department’s building where a huge footfall of women is observed for sonography purposes on a daily basis.

Hundreds of patients and their relatives visit Sassoon hospital every day for treatment.

Another fire incident occurred earlier in the morning at a shop and Godown in Market Yard. The fire broke out at Agarwal Traders’ Gate Number 5. However, quick action was taken to extinguish the fire, with five fire vehicles and 15 fire brigade personnel dispatched to the scene. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this incident.