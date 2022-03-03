Electrocution of 3-year-old in Pune: FIR lodged against road contractor, MSEDCL engineer for negligence

PUNE The Kondhwa Police on Thursday lodged a first information report (FIR) against the road digging contractor, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) junior engineer and linemen for negligence which led to the death of the three-year-old child.

Shahzad Amir Sayyed died of electrocution after he touched a live wire protruding from a distribution panel (DP) box near his house in Nawazish Park in Kondhwa on Wednesday.

The case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 304 A (causing death by negligence), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Following the death, a group of people marched to the Kondhwa Police station late during the night with the body of the victim demanding immediate registration of FIR against the accused.

The deceased’s father Amir Sayyed who works as a service delivery agent for an online retailer lodged the complaint.

The complainant stated, “My son had gone for tuition classes but since there was a holiday, he was on his way home. En route, he received a massive shock from one of the open electric cables attached to the nearby MSEDCL feeder and died on the spot.”

Kondhwa police station incharge Sardar Patil said, “The crowd had come to the police station with the body of the child and we explained to them about the legal procedure. After that, they took the body home.”

“The death took place as excavation work was underway and there were open electric cables around. The boy came in touch with one of the cables and got electrocuted,” he said.

The area residents and social organisations had alleged that no safety measures were taken either by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) or the MSEDCL officials during the entire course of months since the work began.

Following the incident, the MSEDCL authority has assigned an electrical inspector to investigate the case.

MSEDCL officials visited the spot and in their prima facie report pointed out that the excavators had dug up the area for laying drainage lines or some road work that damaged electric cables in the area.

“The report of MSEDCL probe officials is yet to come. Once this report, along with what Kondhwa police find out during their probe comes out, MSEDCL will decide further course of further action,” said public relations officer (PRO) MSEDCL.