Employees to get time off to cast vote, shops within 100-meter radius of polling stations to remain closed

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2023 10:55 PM IST

PUNE The district administration issued a circular on Saturday directing all private organisations, industries and traders to grant staff two hours time off to vote in the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad by-elections.

The election commission has asked all businesses with operations within a 100-meter radius of polling stations—including shops, tea stalls, and other businesses—remain closed during voting. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT)

The election commission has asked all businesses with operations within a 100-meter radius of polling stations—including shops, tea stalls, and other businesses—remain closed during voting.

As many polling stations are in the central business areas, police have instructed to keep them closed on voting day today (February 26).

