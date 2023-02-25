Employees to get time off to cast vote, shops within 100-meter radius of polling stations to remain closed

PUNE The district administration issued a circular on Saturday directing all private organisations, industries and traders to grant staff two hours time off to vote in the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad by-elections. The election commission has asked all businesses with operations within a 100-meter radius of polling stations—including shops, tea stalls, and other businesses—remain closed during voting. (RAHUL RAUT/ HT)

As many polling stations are in the central business areas, police have instructed to keep them closed on voting day today (February 26).