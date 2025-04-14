Encroachments along Mutha Right Canal spark safety concerns, demolition drive to begin soon

Rampant encroachments along the new Mutha Right Bank Canal - which stretches from Khadakwasla to Indapur – on both sides of a 34 kilometre stretch of the 202-kilometre-long canal, particularly between Pune and Phursungi, have sparked serious safety concerns forcing the water resources department to begin a demolition drive within a week to secure the canal and prevent a possible disaster. The increasing number of unauthorised structures, including cattle sheds, car washing units, and even religious establishments, is seen as a direct threat to the canal’s stability. (HT)

Shweta Kurhade, executive engineer of the Khadakwasla irrigation division of the water resources department, said, “These encroachments pose a significant risk to the structural integrity of the canal. A burst could lead to a major accident affecting thousands. We are taking urgent steps to remove the unauthorised constructions and restore the safety of the canal.”

The Mutha Right Bank Canal is a key lifeline for Pune city, supplying drinking water to the urban population and irrigation water to agricultural belts in Haveli, Daund, and Indapur talukas. The most severe encroachments have been reported in central Pune near Mitra Mandal Chowk in the Parvati area where organisations have taken over canal land upon which permanent structures have been erected. In some locations, iron gates have been installed and new religious structures have come up—further complicating removal efforts.

According to officials, the presence of these structures has weakened the canal walls, increasing the risk of collapse. “Permissions are being fast-tracked for the demolition drive. There will be zero tolerance and all encroachments will be cleared without delay,” said a senior official. Locals have been put on notice and authorities have warned of strict action against those who attempt to reoccupy cleared spaces. The department is also considering the deployment of security personnel during the drive to prevent interference. The water resources department has set the end of April as the deadline to complete the demolition drive. The goal is to ensure that the canal is fully secure ahead of the monsoon, when water flow and pressure typically increase.

As Pune continues to expand rapidly, the protection of key water infrastructure like the Mutha Canal must remain a top priority, officials said.