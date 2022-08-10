Engineer of Utility Powertech Ltd, Solapur held for taking bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an engineer of Utility Powertech Ltd (UPL), Solapur, south Maharashtra, for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs1 lakh from the complainant.

UPL is a joint venture company of a private firm and NTPC Limited, a Government of India enterprise.

According to the complaint, the engineer demanded an undue advantage of ₹2.5 lakh from the complainant (a contractor) in connection with the return of his security deposit.

“After negotiation, the accused allegedly reduced the bribe to Rs2 lakh and agreed to accept an initial amount of Rs1 lakh. The accused has been working in UPL since 2015 on a contract basis and looking after the safety and accounts-related issues in the absence of a regular accountant,” a release from CBI stated.

CBI laid a trap and caught the engineer red-handed while accepting a bribe from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused in Solapur which led to the recovery of incriminating documents.

The accused was produced before the competent court at Solapur and was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.