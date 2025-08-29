EOW announces schedule for DSK depositors to submit documents

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Wednesday announced schedule for DS Kulkarni (DSK) Group depositors and short-term loan investors to submit their documents. As per the notice, documents can be submitted from September 8 to September 12 during two time slots - 10.30am to 1pm and 2pm to 4pm. A special arrangement has been made at police headquarters in Shivajinagar for the purpose. Earlier, verification and correction of the list of DSK depositors and short-term loan investors had been carried out at the police headquarters until June 30, 2025. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Earlier, verification and correction of the list of DSK depositors and short-term loan investors had been carried out at the police headquarters until June 30, 2025. Based on the process, provisional lists have been prepared. Three separate lists related to DSK Group investments have been published for public reference. These include DSK STL (validated list), DSK FD (not validated list) and DSK FD (validated list).

All three lists have been made available on the website of Pune district collectorate and citizen portal of Pune Police Commissionerate. According to the police, the process has been done to provide verified information to investors affected by the DSK scam.

Fixed deposit (FD) investors of DSK can now use a Telegram bot@mydskfdbot to access investment details. Similarly, short-term loan (STL) investors can use the Telegram bot@dsk_stl_bot for the same purpose. Instructions on how to use the bots have been published on the respective websites. The digital facility aims to simplify the process for investors seeking updates and validation status of their investments with DSK Group.

Around 33,000 depositors had filed 6,792 complaints against DS Kulkarni in various parts of Maharashtra, including Pune, Mumbai and Kolhapur, for cheating, according to chargesheet filed against the real estate developer after a depositor approached the police in October 2017. The developer, as per the chargesheet, had raised ₹1,083 crore through unsecured loans from banks and financial institutions, deposits and debentures. The probe revealed a complex web of money flow and siphoning off large sums, as revealed in the supplementary chargesheet.