Epiroc begins work on 7 cr Nashik facility

Epiroc AB, a global player in mining and infrastructure, has started work on its new production and R&D facility in Nashik. The facility will support domestic and global markets with underground and surface equipment for the mining and construction sectors. Operations are expected to begin in Q3 2026, with phased expansion thereafter. (HT)

It will include production and prototyping buildings, an R&D lab, offices, and a test track. Operations are expected to begin in Q3 2026, with phased expansion thereafter.

The project will generate about 200 new jobs, adding to Epiroc’s current workforce of 280 in Nashik.

WD Red HDDs gain popularity among digital creators

Pune: Western Digital has highlighted the growing adoption of its WD Red HDDs, designed for Network Attached Storage (NAS), among India’s digital creators. With over 2 million active creators, the demand for secure and scalable storage is rising.

The company cited data predicting global content creation to jump from 0.425 zettabytes in 2005 to 394 zettabytes by 2028. WD Red drives help users overcome common challenges such as fragmented files, risky single-device backups, and slow cloud speeds.

Auxilo doubles CSR spend, launches ImpactX scholarships

Pune: Education-focused NBFC Auxilo Finserve has doubled its CSR investment for FY 2025–26 and launched the ImpactX Scholarship Program.

The initiative offers scholarships of up to ₹1 lakh per semester to students from economically weaker sections and meritorious candidates. Applications can be submitted via auxilo.com/Impactx-scholarship.

“This initiative is not just about financial aid; it’s about transforming lives,” said Neeraj Saxena, MD & CEO, Auxilo Finserve.

Lexus launches smart ownership plan

Pune: Lexus India has introduced the Smart Ownership Plan, offering flexible EMI options to make luxury car ownership more accessible.

“This plan reflects the evolving aspirations of our guests and combines financial flexibility with premium experiences,” said Hikaru Ikeuchi, President, Lexus India.

Eicher’s Siddhartha Lal calls for uniform 18% GST on two-wheelers

Pune: Eicher Motors Executive Chairman Siddhartha Lal has urged policymakers to implement a uniform 18% GST on all two-wheelers.

He warned against a proposed tax split that would reduce GST for bikes under 350cc but increase it for higher capacities, saying it could harm the domestic premium segment and benefit foreign competitors.

“Motorcycles above 350cc form just 1% of the market but are vital for global competitiveness,” Lal said, adding that a uniform tax could also support the electric two-wheeler segment.