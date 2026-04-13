ESR flags major gaps in sewage treatment; Pashan STP failure puts PMC claims under scrutiny

Even as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) claims to treat a substantial share of the city’s sewage, its Environment Status Report (ESR) 2024–25 highlights major gaps in collection and treatment. The issue has come under renewed scrutiny after a sewage treatment plant (STP) near Pashan Lake failed, leading to untreated discharge and fish deaths. While PMC operates STPs with a combined capacity of 567 MLD and a sewage network exceeding 2,600 km, the report points to inefficiencies across the system. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

The ESR estimates Pune generates about 980 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage, of which only 64% is treated before being released into water bodies. While PMC operates STPs with a combined capacity of 567 MLD and a sewage network exceeding 2,600 km, the report points to inefficiencies across the system.

Service benchmarks show 95% network coverage, but only 64% of sewage is actually collected, indicating leakages and gaps. Treatment capacity also stands at 64% of total sewage generated, reflecting inadequate infrastructure. Only the quality of treated sewage meets prescribed standards.

These gaps were exposed when a 1 MLD STP near Pashan Lake malfunctioned, discharging untreated sewage into the lake and causing fish deaths, raising ecological and public health concerns.

Following the incident, PMC suspended four officials and issued a show-cause notice to a senior official for negligence. The plant, built under the 15th Finance Commission, was reportedly operating below capacity at the time.

Activists say the problem is systemic. “This is not just about one plant failing. Untreated sewage continues to enter the Mula-Mutha river every day,” said civic activist Sudhir Kulkarni.

He also questioned private contractors operating STPs. “There is little accountability. In reality, far less sewage is effectively treated than what is claimed. The river has effectively become an open drain, despite ongoing river improvement projects,” he said.

Concerns have also been raised over delays in the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)-funded project to build 11 new STPs with a combined capacity of 396 MLD. Launched in September 2020, the project remains incomplete, widening the treatment gap.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said the Pashan incident is a warning. “This is not an isolated case. It reflects deeper structural issues in sewage management. Without strict monitoring and accountability, such failures will continue,” he said.

Responding to the concerns, Manisha Shekatkar, chief superintendent engineer (electrical), said monitoring systems are in place. “There is a system to monitor both inlet and outlet at existing STPs, and the data is linked to the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board website. However, these plants do not yet have a SCADA system. We are in the process of installing SCADA at six plants,” she said, adding that all existing STPs are operating at full capacity.

The ESR findings and the Pashan incident raise a key question: even where infrastructure exists, is it functioning effectively enough to prevent untreated sewage from entering Pune’s rivers and lakes?