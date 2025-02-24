E-Toilets in Pune face theft, PMC plans relocation 

Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 11 modern e-toilets were installed across the city. However, due to theft and poor maintenance, only three are currently operational. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has now decided to relocate them to prevent further theft. Unmanned sanitation and automated systems are the unique features of the toilets. (HT)

The e-toilets were constructed through the MP development fund of Anil Shirole at a cost of ₹2 crore. Unmanned sanitation and automated systems are the unique features of the toilets. Although the facilities came with nominal charges, many people used them due to convenience, safety and sophistication.

These automatic e-toilets were set up at locations like Jangli Maharaj Road, Model Colony, Bhandarkar Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Vimannagar, and Taljai Tekdi. Now, Shivajinagar Member of Legislative (MLA) Siddharth Shirole, son of the former MP Anil Shirole, is trying to revive the project. He has been in talks with civic officials.

Initially, a private company managed these toilets, and their usage increased due to proper water supply and cleanliness. However, over time, maintenance was neglected, leading to their closure for the past three years. Theft of materials also became a major issue.

To restart operations, a tender was floated, and Aditya Enterprises was awarded a work order on May 12, 2023, to repair and operate five e-toilets on a pilot basis. The contractor was allocated ₹14 lakh for repairs and ₹7,000 per toilet per month for maintenance.

Deputy commissioner Sandeep Kadam said, “The repair work is ongoing, but due to rising theft incidents, the e-toilets will now be shifted to safer locations. Out of 11 locations, we will relocate toilets in different places based on the use and theft incidents. We will discuss with Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Siddharth Shirole and relocate e-toilets.”