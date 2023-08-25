E-way ‘missing link’ project to be complete by Sep 2024, says minister

Maharashtra public works department minister Dada Bhuse on Thursday reviewed the “missing link” project between Khopoli and Kusgaon of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and said majority of the work is over and it will be completed by September 2024. Minister Dada Bhuse (centre) said majority of the ‘missing link’ project between Khopoli and Kusgaon of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway work is over and it will be completed by September 2024. (HT)

Bhuse said, “The 13.3-kilometre missing link has two tunnels with lengths of 1.67 kilometres and 8.92 kilometres as well as a bridge at a height of 180 metres. As 75 per cent work is complete, it will be ready by September 2024.”

He said that the plan follows world class safety measures and has the world’s widest tunnel. After the review meeting, Bhuse visited the site with officials.

