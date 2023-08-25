News / Cities / Pune News / E-way ‘missing link’ project to be complete by Sep 2024, says minister

E-way ‘missing link’ project to be complete by Sep 2024, says minister

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 25, 2023 12:29 AM IST

Minister Dada Bhuse said majority of the ‘missing link’ project between Khopoli and Kusgaon of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway work is over and it will be completed by September 2024

Maharashtra public works department minister Dada Bhuse on Thursday reviewed the “missing link” project between Khopoli and Kusgaon of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and said majority of the work is over and it will be completed by September 2024.

Minister Dada Bhuse (centre) said majority of the ‘missing link’ project between Khopoli and Kusgaon of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway work is over and it will be completed by September 2024. (HT)
Minister Dada Bhuse (centre) said majority of the ‘missing link’ project between Khopoli and Kusgaon of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway work is over and it will be completed by September 2024. (HT)

Bhuse said, “The 13.3-kilometre missing link has two tunnels with lengths of 1.67 kilometres and 8.92 kilometres as well as a bridge at a height of 180 metres. As 75 per cent work is complete, it will be ready by September 2024.”

He said that the plan follows world class safety measures and has the world’s widest tunnel. After the review meeting, Bhuse visited the site with officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out