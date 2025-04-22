Ex-manager cheats hotel of 31.62 lakh in QR code fraud

A former manager embezzled ₹31.62 lakh from hotel by providing his own QR code to customers for online payments. The Deccan police have filed a case against Amol Arjun Bhusale of Harshvardhan Complex, Dagade Patil Nagar, Shivane for the incident that took place between 2019 and 2024 on a complaint filed by Vijay Prabhakar Awati of Karishma Society, Kothrud, and owner of Katakirrr Hotel in Erandwane. Sawant said police will send an enquiry notice to the accused. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, Bhusale, who was working at the hotel’s cash counter, received payments for dine-in and parcel orders via his personal scanner and sometimes did not issue tokens.

Dattatreya Swant, sub inspector, Deccan Police station, said, “Bhusale is no longer employed by Awati and has since opened his own hotel. The fraud came to light when Awati received a call from a customer regarding a parcel order for misal dish. The customer informed Awati that the payment was made online to a number associated with Bhusale. Upon investigating, it was discovered that Bhusale had been using his own QR code for transactions.’’

Further inquiry revealed discrepancies in the hotel’s collected payments and issued tokens. The mismatch between the number of tokens issued and the money received led to the uncovering of embezzlement.