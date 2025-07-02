Expansion of Kelkar Museum picks up pace; museum city to come up in Bavdhan

The expansion of the Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum has moved a step closer to reality, with deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Monday chairing a high-level meeting in Mumbai to accelerate the development of an international-standard ‘museum city’ in Bavdhan Budruk. The State government has agreed to give six acres of land in Bavdhan, with a proposed museum expected to be five times bigger than the current exhibition space. (HT)

The new facility will retain the name of Raja Dinkar Kelkar and serve as a comprehensive centre for cultural education, research, and public engagement. The State government has agreed to give six acres of land in Bavdhan, with a proposed museum expected to be five times bigger than the current exhibition space.

The existing Kelkar museum at Shukrawar Peth houses one of the country’s most valuable collections of decorative arts and everyday objects. However, it currently displays only around 10% of its holdings due to severe space constraints.

“The new complex will be developed over six acres of state-allotted land and aims to bring the entire Kelkar collection under one roof,” said the museum office bearer. The proposal includes advanced exhibition and storage facilities, a museum shop, research library, art gallery, hostel, guest house, auditorium, and even a cultural village and mini amusement park.

Higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil, who attended the meeting, said: “A significant meeting was held today under the leadership of deputy CM Ajit Pawar regarding the new building of Raja Dinkar Kelkar Museum in Bavdhan. We discussed in detail the provision of dedicated parking facilities for cars, two-wheelers, and buses to ensure convenience for tourists and citizens. The deputy CM clearly instructed officials that the construction must be of high quality, visually appealing, and sustainable.”

The ambitious plan includes a dedicated Raja Dinkar Kelkar Institute of Museology and Fine Arts, a modern auditorium seating 350 people, digital kiosks, multimedia zones, and microfilm facilities to support research and public interaction. One of the key attractions will be a recreation of the 18th-century Mastani Mahal with immersive audio-visual displays of Maratha grandeur.

Kasba MLA Hemant Rasane added, “As the local MLA, I have consistently worked for the preservation of Pune’s rich heritage — from the Maratha and Peshwa eras to iconic sites like Shaniwarwada. This new museum city will raise Pune’s profile on the global stage.”

Museum director Sudhanva Ranade made a detailed presentation during the meeting, outlining how the new facility will be a “permanent abode of Dr Kelkar’s lifetime obsession,” and a thriving centre for artistic, academic, and public activities.

The meeting was attended by additional chief secretary (culture) Vikas Kharge, additional chief secretary (planning) Rajgopal Deora, secretary (finance reforms) Shaila A, secretary (finance and planning) Rajesh Deshmukh, museum management board member Surendra Ranade, architect Rajendra Ranade, and administrative officer Bharti Nyati. Pune divisional commissioner Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar and district collector Jitendra Dudi joined via video conferencing.

BOX:

About the Museum

Founded by: Dr Dinkar G Kelkar in memory of his son Raja

Current location: Shukrawar Peth, Pune

Established: 1962, handed over to the Maharashtra government in 1975

What it holds: Over 25,000 artefacts from 9th-century sculptures to Peshwa-era items, artworks

Display area: Only about 2,500 items are exhibited due to space and preservation constraints

Layout: Spread across three floors and 42 sections, the museum is facing pollution and ageing infrastructure

Vision: To evolve into a world-class museum and academic centre with public engagement facilities