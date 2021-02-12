Externed criminal arrested with firearm in Pune

Pune: The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have arrested an externed criminal who was threatening residents with a countrymade firearm and chopper on Wednesday. According to the police, the accused has been identified as Pappu alias Praveen Ananta Yenpure , a resident of Ambegaon Khurd, with criminal record. He had been externed from the city and Pimpri-Chinchwad commissionerate limits for two years from April 20, 2019.

Police staffers Sarfaraz Deshmukh and Abhijit Jadhav received a tip-off that the criminal was loitering in the area. On being apprehended and frisked, a live cartridge, firearm and chopper were recovered from his possession. Meanwhile, a case under the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused and different sections of Maharashtra Police Act have been invoked against the accused. The action was taken under the guidance of police zonal commissioner Sagar Patil. PSI Nitin Shinde is investigating the case.