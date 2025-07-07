Fadnavis assures inclusive approach to Pandharpur Corridor, welcomes end of VIP darshan

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the proposed Pandharpur Corridor, assuring that all stakeholders - residents, traders, shopkeepers, and devotees - will be taken into confidence and no one will face losses due to the redevelopment. Fadnavis also welcomed the Solapur district administration’s decision to discontinue the VIP darshan system at the Vitthal temple. (HT)

Speaking to the media after performing the Maha Puja at the Vitthal-Rukmini Temple along with his wife Amruta Fadnavis and daughter Divija on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, Fadnavis addressed concerns surrounding the ambitious project.

“The government will build the Pandharpur Corridor by earning the trust of all. Every citizen, trader, and homeowner will be rehabilitated respectfully and in a better way,” Fadnavis said. “The district collector has already initiated discussions with local traders, religious leaders, and residents. Many doubts have been cleared, and we will continue this process with full transparency.”

Fadnavis assured that the project would not displace anyone. “No shopkeeper, homeowner, or local resident will suffer due to this development. Business and religious sentiments will be respected,” he added.

The corridor project, inspired by the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, aims to revamp the area around the Vitthal-Rukmini temple by widening roads, relocating shops, and improving facilities for the lakhs of devotees who visit Pandharpur. While the state views this as a major step towards modernising the pilgrimage, concerns remain among locals about potential displacement and loss of historical character.

Fadnavis also welcomed the Solapur district administration’s decision to discontinue the VIP darshan system at the Vitthal temple. “I think this is a good tradition and should be continued,” he said, noting that the move has helped reduce waiting time for general devotees by up to five hours.

Commenting on the newly introduced token-based darshan system, Fadnavis said, “The system is new and will take time to stabilise, but we will continue it gradually.”

Maha Puja honours Warkari couple

The official Maha Puja this year was performed by Warkari couple Kailas Ugle and Kalpana Ugle from Jategaon village in Nandgaon taluka, Nashik district. They were felicitated by the chief minister and his wife. The couple also received a free year-long State Transport (ST) bus pass, presented by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and personally handed over by Fadnavis.

Praising the arrangements under the Nirmal Wari initiative, Fadnavis said, “This year’s Wari was not just clean, but also green and eco-friendly. The message of cleanliness given by our saints was truly visible.” He added that spiritual progress is as important as economic growth in the state’s development.

‘Wari should be about devotion, not agendas’

Commenting on the participation of individuals accused of being ‘Urban Naxals’ in the Wari procession, Fadnavis said, “Anyone is free to join the Wari - there’s no need for anyone’s permission. But participation should be rooted in devotion to Lord Vitthal, not driven by personal agendas. To use the Wari for pushing an ideology or narrative is wrong.”