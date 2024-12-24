Fadnavis hints national stage for Bhujbal; Ajit says internal matter of party

Following the meeting between Chhagan Bhujbal, the senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader sulking over not being included in the new Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, party president Ajit Pawar made it clear that “it is an internal matter of the party”, hinting his disapproval of his party colleague seeking intervention of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership. Earlier in the day, Bhujbal had an elaborate discussion with the CM in Mumbai on the prevailing political and social atmosphere in the state. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking in Pune, Ajit, the deputy chief minister in the new government, responded to Bhujbal’s complaints with a pointed remark. “It is an internal matter of the party, and we will resolve it our way.”

Earlier in the day, Bhujbal had an elaborate discussion with the CM in Mumbai on the prevailing political and social atmosphere in the state. After the meeting, Fadnavis told reporters in Pune that there are plans to send Bhujbal to the “national stage” since Ajit wants the NCP to become a “national party”.

“Bhujbal met me in Mumbai. He has already told you the reasons for which the visit was scheduled. He is our leader. Ajit Pawar cares about Bhujbal saheb. Ajit dada wants his party to become a national party. Thus, it was discussed to send Bhujbal saheb to the national stage,” said Fadnavis who was in the city for a programme on PM Awas Yojana.

Bhujbal was accompanied by his nephew Sameer Bhujbal during the nearly 30-minute meeting with Fadnavis at the latter’s “Sagar” bungalow in Mumbai.

“Fadnavis told me that the Other Backward Classes have played an important role in the landslide victory of the Mahayuti in the assembly elections (held on November 20) and he will take care that the community’s interest is not harmed,” Bhujbal said.

He said Fadnavis has sought some time to think over the issues related to OBCs. “He (Fadnavis) said he would arrive at some decision in 10 to 12 days,” the NCP leader said.

OBC leaders are opposed to activist Manoj Jarange Patil’s demand for reservation for the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class (Kunbi) category. Bhujbal has also been vocal about his opposition to the demand.

Asked if he was planning to switch over to the BJP, Bhujbal refused to elaborate and said he has already spoken his mind on the issue of him being ignored in the ministry expansion. On Sunday, representatives of OBC organisations from different parts of Maharashtra met Bhujbal in the city. The NCP leader, who represents Yeola constituency in Nashik district, did not attend the winter session of the state legislature that concluded in Nagpur on Saturday.

He left for Nashik on December 16, a day after 39 Mahayuti MLAs took oath as ministers. The Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, won 230 of the 288 seats in the state assembly polls held last month.