Fadnavis reprimands Padalkar for calling Ajit Pawar “wolf”

Sep 19, 2023 11:46 PM IST

Padalkar’s remarks came even as Ajit Pawar has been a part of Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena government

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reprimanded Member of Legislative Council Gopichand Padalkar for making derogatory remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, which had invited criticism from the NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction.

Earlier on Monday evening, Ajit Pawar supporters staged agitation at Balgandharva Chowk in the city and condemned his remarks. (HT PHOTO)

Padalkar had earlier used foul language against the Ajit Pawar calling him a “wolf”. Padalkar’s remarks came even as Ajit Pawar has been a part of Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena government.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis while speaking to reporters said, “Padalkar’s remarks are inappropriate. Making such remarks is wrong. The workers and leaders of all three alliance partners should respect each other and avoid making these remarks.”

Earlier on Monday evening, Ajit Pawar supporters staged agitation at Balgandharva Chowk in the city and condemned his remarks.

Tuesday, September 19, 2023
