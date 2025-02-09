Menu Explore
Fadnavis slams Rahul over allegations about irregularities in Maharashtra assembly polls

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 09, 2025 05:44 AM IST

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday rejected Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about irregularities in the state assembly elections

Pune: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday rejected Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about irregularities in the state assembly elections, saying instead of wiping the dust off his face, the Congress leader was cleaning the mirror

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday rejected Rahul Gandhi's allegations about irregularities in the state assembly elections.
Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday rejected Rahul Gandhi’s allegations about irregularities in the state assembly elections. (HT FILE)

Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on Friday claimed that more voters were added in Maharashtra in five months between the Lok Sabha and state polls than in five years before.

Between the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the 2024 Vidhan Sabha elections, 39 lakh new voters were added in just five months, he claimed.

Speaking at the Jaipur Dialogues Deccan Summit Pune 2025, the chief minister questioned Gandhi’s claim.

“The number of voters keeps increasing in the assembly polls that are held after every Lok Sabha election. Many people didn’t find their name in the voters’ list during the Lok Sabha elections. When we followed up on the issue, the Election Commission of India (ECI) launched a campaign, and a large number of new voters were included. Instead of wiping the dust off his face, Rahul Gandhi is cleaning the mirror,” he said.

Fadnavis accused the Congress leader of strengthening urban Naxalism.

“He (Gandhi) expresses distrust in institutions in our system. Due to this, urban Naxals are trying to destroy the public’s trust in our democratic set-up. Rahul Gandhi is strengthening them,” he said.

