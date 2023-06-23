Home / Cities / Pune News / Fake army recruitment racket: MI, crime branch arrest main accused

Fake army recruitment racket: MI, crime branch arrest main accused

ByNadeem Inamdar
Jun 23, 2023 11:16 PM IST

The accused, identified as Pramod Bhimrao Yadav (27) of Amritwadi village in Jat taluka of Sangli district, was arrested between June 20 and June 21

Pune: The Pune city police crime branch and Military Intelligence (MI) of Army’s Southern Command, Pune have arrested the main accused behind the fake army recruitment fraud.

According to the crime branch officials, the accused posed as an army officer and duped over 13 youths by promising them jobs in the armed forces. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to the crime branch officials, the accused posed as an army officer and duped over 13 youths by promising them jobs in the armed forces. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Pramod Bhimrao Yadav (27) of Amritwadi village in Jat taluka of Sangli district, was arrested between June 20 and June 21. According to the crime branch officials, the accused posed as an army officer and duped over 13 youths by promising them jobs in the armed forces. The officials will also probe reports of the accused having deceived women with false promise of marriage.

The probe uncovered the fraudulent recruitment scheme operating in Sangli and Pune with Yadav involved in forging call letters and identity cards. The Pune crime branch arrested him from Jat. The accused was found to be taking 90,000 to 4.5 lakh from army aspirants. The crime branch lodged an FIR at Kondhwa police station.

The joint operation was conducted under the guidance of additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokle, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amol Zende, ACP (crime-2) Satish Govekar. The team included inspector Pratap Mankar, API Changdev Sajgane, sub-inspectors Srikanth Chavan, Mohandas Jadhav and police personnel Vijay Gurav, Vinod Salunke, Sangram Shingare, Ishwar Andhale, Saidoba Bhojrao, Amol Pilane, Chetan Shirolkar and military intelligence officials from Southern Command.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pune crime branch
pune crime branch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out