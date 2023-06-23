Fake army recruitment racket: MI, crime branch arrest main accused

Pune: The Pune city police crime branch and Military Intelligence (MI) of Army’s Southern Command, Pune have arrested the main accused behind the fake army recruitment fraud. According to the crime branch officials, the accused posed as an army officer and duped over 13 youths by promising them jobs in the armed forces. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Pramod Bhimrao Yadav (27) of Amritwadi village in Jat taluka of Sangli district, was arrested between June 20 and June 21. According to the crime branch officials, the accused posed as an army officer and duped over 13 youths by promising them jobs in the armed forces. The officials will also probe reports of the accused having deceived women with false promise of marriage.

The probe uncovered the fraudulent recruitment scheme operating in Sangli and Pune with Yadav involved in forging call letters and identity cards. The Pune crime branch arrested him from Jat. The accused was found to be taking ₹90,000 to ₹4.5 lakh from army aspirants. The crime branch lodged an FIR at Kondhwa police station.

The joint operation was conducted under the guidance of additional commissioner of police (crime) Ramnath Pokle, deputy commissioner of police (crime) Amol Zende, ACP (crime-2) Satish Govekar. The team included inspector Pratap Mankar, API Changdev Sajgane, sub-inspectors Srikanth Chavan, Mohandas Jadhav and police personnel Vijay Gurav, Vinod Salunke, Sangram Shingare, Ishwar Andhale, Saidoba Bhojrao, Amol Pilane, Chetan Shirolkar and military intelligence officials from Southern Command.