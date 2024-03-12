 Fake household items worth ₹15 lakh seized, cops arrest three - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Fake household items worth 15 lakh seized, cops arrest three

Fake household items worth 15 lakh seized, cops arrest three

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 13, 2024 05:34 AM IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Monday arrested three people and seized fake domestic products, including toilet cleaners, glass and household cleaners, fabric whiteners, and mosquito repellant liquids worth 15.15 lakh from MIDC Bhosari and Thane area.

According to information, accused Bhavesh Patel and his associate Khalifa used to illegally store and sell counterfeit toilet cleaners, glass and household cleaners, fabric whiteners, and mosquito repellant liquids under various brand names. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Bhavesh Laxman Patel, Anwar Bhachubhai Khalifa, and Manji Hari Bhasdiya from Kamothe.

According to information, accused Bhavesh Patel and his associate Khalifa used to illegally store and sell counterfeit toilet cleaners, glass and household cleaners, fabric whiteners, and mosquito repellant liquids under various brand names. Accused Bhasdiya produced these counterfeit household products in Thane and used to supply them regularly.

DCP Sandeep Doiphode, said, “During the raid at a godown at MIDC Bhosari and Thane, we have seized products worth 15.15 lakh, and investigation of how they made products and in which other cities they have supplied products is going on.’

Reacting to the development, senior police inspector (SPI) Balkrushna Sawant, said, “We got information about fake household products to be sold under various brand names. Based on the information, we have purchased a few products and with the help of experts, we will verify if they are original products.’

Police said the accused manufactured and repackaged fake goods using reputed brand stickers, and sold them at low prices to various supermarkets, and Kirana stores via distributors.

A case has been registered at MIDC Bhosari police station under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 34 and sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act.

