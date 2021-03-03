Fake toll racket: Seven arrested for issuing fake receipts, siphoning crores

Five contractors were among 11 toll plaza workers booked by Pune rural police for printing fake toll plaza receipts and siphoning money to the tune of ₹3 crore over the past few months, according to Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police.

He was speaking about the arrest of 7 of the 11 accused in the case on Wednesday.

The arrested men were identified as Suresh Prakash Gangawane (25), Akshay Tanaji Sanas (22), Shubham Sitaram Dolare (19), Sai Ladurao Sutar (25), Ajay Kashinath Chavan (19), Sanket Jaiwant Gaikwad (22), and Amol Dhanaji Konde (36), according to the police.

They have been remanded to police custody while the police are looking for other accused. Among the arrested, Konde is a contractor while the others are employees at a lower level.

Along with Konde, the four other contractors were identified as Vikas Anna Shinde, Manoj alias Dada Dalvi, Satish Margaje, Hemant Bathe, according to SP Deshmukh.

The method of cheating was detected on two toll plazas - Khed Shivapur and Anewadi. While an overall audit report of Anewadi toll plaza is awaited, an audited transaction detail report for February 24 at Khed Shivapur toll plaza revealed that 2,000 fake receipts for a total of ₹3, 80,000 toll amount were issued on that day alone.

The police therefore suspect that the siphoning began in the last week of December 2020 and so far, toll receipts worth ₹2,28,00,000 have been issued at Khed Shivapur toll plaza.

“They used a laptop and normal printer to print these receipts. The set up was probably at the toll plazas. A daily audit is also done on these tolls. We got complaints from drivers that the receipts issued every time they pass are varying in size and font and other specifications. So, we started investigation in it. We are awaiting an audit report from Anewadi,” said SP Deshmukh.

A case under Section 420, 467, 468, 471, 408, and 34 of Indian Penal Code is registered at Rajgad police station of Pune rural police. More accused maybe included in the case at a later stage.