Fake toll racket: Seven arrested for issuing fake receipts, siphoning crores
Five contractors were among 11 toll plaza workers booked by Pune rural police for printing fake toll plaza receipts and siphoning money to the tune of ₹3 crore over the past few months, according to Abhinav Deshmukh, superintendent of Pune rural police.
He was speaking about the arrest of 7 of the 11 accused in the case on Wednesday.
The arrested men were identified as Suresh Prakash Gangawane (25), Akshay Tanaji Sanas (22), Shubham Sitaram Dolare (19), Sai Ladurao Sutar (25), Ajay Kashinath Chavan (19), Sanket Jaiwant Gaikwad (22), and Amol Dhanaji Konde (36), according to the police.
They have been remanded to police custody while the police are looking for other accused. Among the arrested, Konde is a contractor while the others are employees at a lower level.
Along with Konde, the four other contractors were identified as Vikas Anna Shinde, Manoj alias Dada Dalvi, Satish Margaje, Hemant Bathe, according to SP Deshmukh.
The method of cheating was detected on two toll plazas - Khed Shivapur and Anewadi. While an overall audit report of Anewadi toll plaza is awaited, an audited transaction detail report for February 24 at Khed Shivapur toll plaza revealed that 2,000 fake receipts for a total of ₹3, 80,000 toll amount were issued on that day alone.
The police therefore suspect that the siphoning began in the last week of December 2020 and so far, toll receipts worth ₹2,28,00,000 have been issued at Khed Shivapur toll plaza.
“They used a laptop and normal printer to print these receipts. The set up was probably at the toll plazas. A daily audit is also done on these tolls. We got complaints from drivers that the receipts issued every time they pass are varying in size and font and other specifications. So, we started investigation in it. We are awaiting an audit report from Anewadi,” said SP Deshmukh.
A case under Section 420, 467, 468, 471, 408, and 34 of Indian Penal Code is registered at Rajgad police station of Pune rural police. More accused maybe included in the case at a later stage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Residents demand restrictions on heavy vehicles inside Narhe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admissions under RTE begin, registrations open until March 21st
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bandu Andekar in police custody in attempted murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fake toll racket: Seven arrested for issuing fake receipts, siphoning crores
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nilesh Ghaywal detained, Pune rural police may re-open cases in which he was acquitted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Open inquiry into Jal Yukta Shivar receives poor response from complainants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two fire incidents reported in Pune within 12 hours, no casualties
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC: 578 students dropped out of school in a year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army recruitment racket: Two of the four arrested are serving personnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
14-year-old apprehended for sexual assault of minor girl
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unrepaired roads in Vishrantwadi a recipe for danger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to develop Jambulwadi lake for recreational activities using PPP model
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC proposes ₹50 lakh for study on climate change’s infrastructure impact
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unidentified body with mutilated genitals found; police suspect brutal murder
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tunnel testing of challenging stretch from Swargate to Civil court complete, TBM machine to begin work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox