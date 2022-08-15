Fall in Covid vaccination numbers in Maha due to festive season

Even after the nudge from the central government, vaccination across the state has not been up to the mark. As per data furnished by the state health department, vaccination has decreased across the state.

On August 6, as many as 135,833 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the state, whereas the figures dropped to 40,996 on August 11 and 93,903 on August 12, as per the state health department data. (see chart)

Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said that vaccination in the urban limits is good.

“Pune district has already vaccinated maximum beneficiaries with the first dose and second dose across Maharashtra. Till August 12, PMC had 11,220 doses of Corbivax and Covishield vials. There are 12,340 doses of Covaxin with PMC,” said Dr Deokar.

As per health department, Pune district has completed 106 per cent of first dose vaccination beneficiaries and 90.87 per cent coverage of second dose vaccination.

Dr Sachin Desai, State Immunization officer said that the stock of all vaccines is sufficient with the health department.

“We are regularly in touch with local bodies for the vaccine stocks. There is ample stock and vaccination is getting a good response. This week, we have seen a slight decrease in vaccination ahead of the festive season. Due to many holidays, beneficiaries are keen on travelling because of which vaccine count is reported less,” said Desai.

On August 5, the central government issued a letter to Maharashtra stating the emphasis on increased vaccination during the festive season to ensure that more individuals finish the vaccination.

“State should aim to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible population and accelerate the administration of free precaution doses for 18 years and above eligible population at all Government Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) under the ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ till September 30, 2022,” stated the letter.