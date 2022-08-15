Fall in Covid vaccination numbers in Maha due to festive season
Even after the nudge from the central government, vaccination across the state has not been up to the mark. As per data furnished by the state health department, vaccination has decreased across the state.
On August 6, as many as 135,833 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the state, whereas the figures dropped to 40,996 on August 11 and 93,903 on August 12, as per the state health department data. (see chart)
Dr Suryakant Deokar, PMC immunisation officer said that vaccination in the urban limits is good.
“Pune district has already vaccinated maximum beneficiaries with the first dose and second dose across Maharashtra. Till August 12, PMC had 11,220 doses of Corbivax and Covishield vials. There are 12,340 doses of Covaxin with PMC,” said Dr Deokar.
As per health department, Pune district has completed 106 per cent of first dose vaccination beneficiaries and 90.87 per cent coverage of second dose vaccination.
Dr Sachin Desai, State Immunization officer said that the stock of all vaccines is sufficient with the health department.
“We are regularly in touch with local bodies for the vaccine stocks. There is ample stock and vaccination is getting a good response. This week, we have seen a slight decrease in vaccination ahead of the festive season. Due to many holidays, beneficiaries are keen on travelling because of which vaccine count is reported less,” said Desai.
On August 5, the central government issued a letter to Maharashtra stating the emphasis on increased vaccination during the festive season to ensure that more individuals finish the vaccination.
“State should aim to increase the pace of vaccination for all eligible population and accelerate the administration of free precaution doses for 18 years and above eligible population at all Government Covid Vaccination Centers (CVCs) under the ‘COVID Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav’ till September 30, 2022,” stated the letter.
-
Independence Day: 5 iconic places in Bengaluru that are illuminated in tricolour
The country is celebrating the 75th Independence Day and many iconic places across the nation have been decorated with tri-coloured lights. Vidhana Soudha Vidhana Soudha is illuminated in tri colour from August 15 as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations and thousands of people have been visiting the place at night to experience the lighting.2.
-
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
-
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
-
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
-
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics