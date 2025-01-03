Family of three dead in road accident near Otur

According to Pune rural police, the trio was travelling from Pimpri Pendhar towards Kalyan on a bike, when their two-wheeler was struck head-on by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction
A 14-year-old girl and her parents died in a road accident near Otur village, in Junnar taluka on Ahilyanagar-Kalyan Highway on Wednesday. The accident took place at around 3 pm and the deceased have been identified as Nilesh Dnyaneshwar Kute (40), Jayashree Nilesh Kute (35), and Sanvi Nilesh Kute (14), all residents of Pimpri-Pendhar, Junnar.
According to Pune rural police, the trio was travelling from Pimpri Pendhar towards Kalyan on a bike, when their two-wheeler was struck head-on by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction. The accident led to the deaths of the family on the spot. Otur police Station is probing the case further.