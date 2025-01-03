Family of three dead in road accident near Otur

A 14-year-old girl and her parents died in a road accident near Otur village, in Junnar taluka on Ahilyanagar-Kalyan Highway on Wednesday. The accident took place at around 3 pm and the deceased have been identified as Nilesh Dnyaneshwar Kute (40), Jayashree Nilesh Kute (35), and Sanvi Nilesh Kute (14), all residents of Pimpri-Pendhar, Junnar. The accident led to the deaths of the family on the spot. Otur police Station is probing the case further. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to Pune rural police, the trio was travelling from Pimpri Pendhar towards Kalyan on a bike, when their two-wheeler was struck head-on by a speeding car coming from the opposite direction. The accident led to the deaths of the family on the spot. Otur police Station is probing the case further.