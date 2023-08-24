Farmers stop onion auction in Nashik, protest over purchase price

After the four-day protest, onion auction in Nashik district resumed on Thursday, only to be halted within minutes – this time by farmers – over low purchase rates. The protestors rued that the government-proposed centres to sale their produce at ₹ 2,410 per quintal, as promised by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), an apex organisation under the Union agriculture ministry and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF), were also not set up. (HT PHOTO)

Farmers stopped the auctions that began at the wholesale market Lasalgaon, Pimpalgaon and Chandwad in the morning complaining that traders have brought down prices to ₹1,000 to ₹2,100 per quintal depending on quality.

The auctions resumed at 8:30am but lasted for only 15-20 minutes, with farmers displeased. Around 500 farmers blocked the Mumbai-Agra highway seeking cancellation of the Union government’s decision to impose 40% export duty on the kitchen staple.

The protestors rued that the government-proposed centres to sale their produce at ₹2,410 per quintal, as promised by National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED), an apex organisation under the Union agriculture ministry and National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF), were also not set up.

According to the onion growers, no NAFED official was present at the designated centres to resume auction at government announced price, leading to the strike. Meanwhile, the Nashik district traders’ association on Wednesday had announced to resume auction on Thursday following a meeting with Union minister of state for health Dr Bharati Pawar.

An official from Lasalgaon Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) said, “Around 300 vehicles with onions had arrived for auction in the morning with minimum price per quintal being ₹1,500- ₹1,800.” Another official in Chandwad said the price range was ₹1,700- ₹1,800 per quintal.

Bharat Dighole, president, Maharashtra State Onion Growers’ Association, alleged that the state government and political leaders are not concerned with farmers’ welfare.

“First, they announced NAFED will purchase onion at ₹2,410, and later urged traders to restart auctions. The onion farmers were told they can sale produce either in market or with NAFED, whoever is offering higher rates. In reality, neither NAFED purchased onions nor the auction fetched better prices,” said Dighole.

“The onion farmers of Lasalgaon market committee were disappointed with the auction rate given by traders,” said Shankar Marne, a farmer from Lasalgaon.

Balasaheb Darade, chairman, traders’ association at Lasalgaon APMC, said, “While the auction resumed after four days due the intervention of minister Dr Bharati Pawar, farmers were left unhappy with the fall in purchase price.”

Kisan Dhange, chairman, APMC, said that they were demanding the purchase of onions at the rate of ₹2,410 per quintal. “Until the government does not purchase the produce on this rate, the onion market will not be opened” said Dhange.

Vijay Wadettiwar, leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA, said, “The BJP leaders tried to take credit by pretending to resolve the issue, but have ended up deceiving the farmers.”

Legislator Bachchu Kadu of Prahaar Janashakti Party, who is supporting the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, said, “The onion issue has toppled governments in the past. Now, the producers can bring a change in regime.”

Speaking at a meeting with agriculture department and APMC officials in Pune on Thursday, marketing minister Abdul Sattar said, “The Centre has taken a commendable decision to purchase 2 lakh metric tonnes of onion from the state at the rate of ₹2,410 per quintal. The central government takes decisions considering the global market situation. Efforts will be made to ensure that farmers get timely payment from NAFED. We will also set up procurement centres in onion producing areas other than the districts designated for NAFED.”

A notification issued by the finance ministry on August 19 stated that they have imposed a 40 per cent export duty on onions till December 31, 2023.

Protesting farmers said the central government’s decision to impose a 40 per cent duty on the export of onions till December 31 will adversely affect the onion growers and their exports.

CM for more procurement centres

Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said he had asked the Union government to increase the number of procurement centres for onions.

Shinde, in a statement, said, “We have requested the Union agriculture and commerce ministries to increase the number of procurement centres. At present, procurement is being done at 13 centres set up by NAFED. So far, 500 metric tonne onion had been procured. Considering the quantity of onion with farmers we have requested that the number be increased.”

(With agency inputs)

