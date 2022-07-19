Father, daughter die after being run over by speeding truck in Pune’s Hadapsar
In a tragic incident, a man and his minor daughter were allegedly killed after being run over by a speeding truck near Hadapsar Gliding centre on Pune-Saswad road on Tuesday morning, officials said.
The deceased person, identified as Nilesh Salunkhe (35), a resident of Dhamalwadi in Phursungi was on his two-wheeler along with his 10-year-old daughter when the vehicle was hit by a speeding truck from behind killing them on the spot, officials said.
According to the police, the road where the accident occurred was reportedly laden with garbage. As Nilesh tried to traverse on his bike through the road, they both slipped and were run over by a truck.
The truck driver identified as Dilip Kumar Patel was arrested and charged under the relevant sections related to rash and negligent driving of Motor Vehicle Act and Indian Penal Code.
Hadapsar Police Station In-charge Arvind Gokule said the father was on his way to Sadhana Vidyalaya from Phursungi when the two-wheeler was mowed down by the truck which led to Salunke’s death on the spot itself. Due to the impact, Meenakshi was thrown at a distance and sustained grievous injuries and was rushed to the hospital but proclaimed dead on arrival.
“We have arrested the truck driver and investigation is on,” Gokule said.
Area residents and eyewitnesses complained that Saswad road had huge potholes.
Residents complained that a number of commuters on two wheelers had met with accidents and fallen down into the potholes leading to fractures and other serious injuries.
The residents have appealed to Hadapsar Police to take up the matter with the PMC and highway authorities regarding the pathetic condition of the existing roads in the area.
