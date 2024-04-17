 Father-son arrested in gun firing case - Hindustan Times
Father-son arrested in gun firing case

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Apr 17, 2024 10:05 PM IST

The accused have been identified as Sudhir Ramchandra Shedge (53) and his son Rushikesh Sudhir Shedge (25) of Hadapsar

The police on Wednesday arrested a man and his son for their alleged involvement in a gun firing incident over business rivalry at Shewalwadi area in Hadapsar.

The incident took place in front of the gate of Sampan Housing Society at around 9:30 am.
The incident took place in front of the gate of Sampan Housing Society at around 9:30 am. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Sudhir Ramchandra Shedge (53) and his son Rushikesh Sudhir Shedge (25) of Hadapsar. The incident took place in front of the gate of Sampan Housing Society at around 9:30 am.

According to the police, the Shedge duo ran a security agency firm. It was revealed that they had got some security works in Shewalwadi area by bypassing their competitor and complainant Jaywant Khalate.

Hence, Khalate approached them and an argument ensued resulting in him beating up Sudhir. In retaliation, Sudhir, along with his son, brought a gun from his house and fired two rounds towards Khalate, injuring the complainant’s leg.

Santosh Pandhare, senior inspector, Hadapsar Police Station, said, “We have arrested the Shedge duo.”’

The police have filed a case under Sections 307, 323, 34 of the IPC and other relevant sections of Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act.

