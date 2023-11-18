close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / FDA draws 142 food samples during Diwali festival

FDA draws 142 food samples during Diwali festival

ByVicky Pathare
Nov 19, 2023 05:34 AM IST

The special campaign began earlier this month, on November 6, with FDA officials inspecting 123 food business operators (FBO) in the Pune district

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected 142 samples of ghee, edible oil, sweets, khoya, and other milk products to check for adulteration during a special drive held on the occasion of this year’s Diwali Festival. During the operation, officials confiscated 34.16 lakh worth of food items suspected of being spurious or substandard.

During this improvement notices were issued to 67 establishments as per the provision of Food and Safety Act 2006, said the officials. (HT PHOTO)
The special campaign began earlier this month, on November 6, with FDA officials inspecting 123 food business operators (FBO) in the Pune district. During this improvement notices were issued to 67 establishments as per the provision of Food and Safety Act 2006, said the officials.

The samples of ghee, butter, edible oil, khoya, and other milk products suspected to be adulterated were sent to the laboratory for further investigations. Further action on this Food Business Operators (FBO) will be taken after the lab reports are received, said the officials.

Suresh Annapure, joint commissioner of FDA, Pune region, stated that during the drive, the inspection was conducted at the FBOs like prominent retailers, distributors, and wholesalers as a large number of people purchase food items from them.

“The drive was carried out to ensure that the Food and Safety Act 2006 was fully implemented during the festival,” he explained.

“Notices have been also issued to shopkeepers and FBOs who failed to follow the FDA regulations of healthy and hygienic manufacturing practice. We have intensified surveillance to curb cases of food adulteration in Pune city,” said, Annapure.

Citizens can report if they come across adulteration by calling the toll-free number 1800222356.

