FDA files police complaint against pharmacies for cheating government

Pune: The Wanowrie Police have booked Pradeep Mangde of Laxmi Agencies, Wanowrie; Frederic Health Care LLP, New Delhi public representative Suraj Singh; Jagatguru Pharma Lohegaon owner Ashlesha Changdeo Kadam; and owner of MS Wellness Care Medico, Kondhwa under BNS Sections 336 (3), 318 (4), 275, 340 (2) and 3 (5) on complaint filed by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug inspector Razia Shaikh on September 11. FDA complaint states that accused illegally distributed non-existent stock of anaesthesia medicine tonics in bottles to pharmacies.

The complaint stated that the accused illegally distributed non-existent stock of anaesthesia medicine tonics in 241x100 ml bottle format to pharmacies. The accused prepared bogus bills in the name of pharmacies which did not purchase the tonic and carried out business cheating the government, the FIR stated. No arrests have been made so far.