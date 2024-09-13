Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

FDA files police complaint against pharmacies for cheating government

ByNadeem Inamdar
Sep 13, 2024 08:34 AM IST

FDA complaint states that accused illegally distributed non-existent stock of anaesthesia medicine tonics in bottles to pharmacies

Pune: The Wanowrie Police have booked Pradeep Mangde of Laxmi Agencies, Wanowrie; Frederic Health Care LLP, New Delhi public representative Suraj Singh; Jagatguru Pharma Lohegaon owner Ashlesha Changdeo Kadam; and owner of MS Wellness Care Medico, Kondhwa under BNS Sections 336 (3), 318 (4), 275, 340 (2) and 3 (5) on complaint filed by Food and Drug Administration (FDA) drug inspector Razia Shaikh on September 11.

FDA complaint states that accused illegally distributed non-existent stock of anaesthesia medicine tonics in bottles to pharmacies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
FDA complaint states that accused illegally distributed non-existent stock of anaesthesia medicine tonics in bottles to pharmacies. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The complaint stated that the accused illegally distributed non-existent stock of anaesthesia medicine tonics in 241x100 ml bottle format to pharmacies. The accused prepared bogus bills in the name of pharmacies which did not purchase the tonic and carried out business cheating the government, the FIR stated. No arrests have been made so far.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On