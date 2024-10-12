FDA initiates probe in alleged food poisoning incident at Chinchwad school

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has initiated a probe into the alleged food poisoning incident reported at Dr DY Patil English Medium School, Chinchwad, on Thursday. Food samples have been sent to the laboratory on Friday and further investigations are underway to determine the cause of the food contamination, officials said. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

At around 11.30 am a cooking session was organised at the school, where chutney sandwiches were prepared as part of the activity. A total of 365 people, including 315 students from Classes 5 and 6 and 50 teachers, participated in the session. However, as many as 30 students reportedly felt unwell with complaints of nausea, vomiting and stomach ache after consuming the sandwiches.

The FDA team including Food Safety officers SS Tawre, SG Ghatole, and LS Salve along with assistant commissioners (FDA) AR Deshmukh and SS Kshirsagar, rushed to the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

Deshmukh, said, the team visited the school and found the sandwiches were prepared by the students themselves. “The sample of the sandwiches, chutney and raw material, including bread have been collected from the school. The FDA also visited the factory which prepared the bread and samples of bread of the same batch have been taken. All these samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis and further investigations are under process,” he said.

As per the FDA officials, students were immediately provided medical care and taken to Chetna Hospital in Chinchwad for treatment. Out of these 30 students, 21 students were treated in the Outpatient Department (OPD) and were discharged the same day after their condition improved. Besides, 9 students were admitted for treatment but were discharged later by 9 pm after showing signs of recovery, they said.

Earlier, Abhay Khotkar, president of the school, said food samples have been sent to the lab for further investigation. “Appropriate action will be taken against those responsible,” he added.

Deshmukh, said, the statement of the doctor, parents and school staff had been taken to understand the incident. “Further action will be taken after the lab reports arrive,” he said.