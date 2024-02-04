 FDA seizes diagnostic kits worth ₹79 lakh being sold without licence - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / FDA seizes diagnostic kits worth 79 lakh being sold without licence

FDA seizes diagnostic kits worth 79 lakh being sold without licence

ByVicky Pathare
Feb 04, 2024 05:46 AM IST

The stock of in-vitro kits used to diagnose 20 types of ailments was sold without licence, said officials

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Pune has seized diagnostic reagents and kits worth 79.23 lakh during a raid at Model Colony in Shivajinagar. The stock of in-vitro kits used to diagnose 20 types of ailments was sold without licence, said officials on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, a team led by drug inspectors Vivek Khedkar and Atish Sarkale, assistant commissioner Dinesh Khivensara and joint commissioner SV Partapwar had conducted the raid at Neel Medical Distributor on January 29. The distributor violated the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Medical Devices Rules 2017, said officials.

Pratapwar said the distributor has licence for his premises at Ashoknagar but used the Model Colony shop for illegal activity.

Khivensara said FDA officials regularly inspect licenced premises to check the storage condition, and temperature maintained to stock the kits and drugs.

