Festive demand boosts cargo at Pune airport

The Pune International Airport at Lohegaon reported a remarkable surge in air cargo movement during the current financial year 2025–26, reflecting the city’s growing importance as a logistics hub and the robust trade momentum. According to data shared by authorities, Pune airport handled 4,792.5 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo in September 2025, registering an impressive 33% growth compared to 3,612.2 MT reported during the same month last year.

The upward trend has continued into October as well. As of October 26, 2025, the airport has already handled 4,040 MT of cargo, almost matching the 4,309.7 MT handled in October 2024. The figure represents a 12% increase in throughput, with final count expected to rise by the end of the month. The sharp growth has been primarily driven by the increased movement of automobile components (30%), perishables (25%), e-commerce consignments (20%), postal and courier mail (3%), and other mixed goods (23%).

Airport officials attributed the surge to improved infrastructure, streamlined cargo handling processes, and stronger coordination between airlines, freight forwarders, and regulatory agencies such as customs and security authorities. Enhanced cargo terminal facilities and upgraded warehousing capacity have also played a key role in supporting the rising volumes.

Santosh Dhoke, director, Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune airport, said, “The steady growth in cargo handling reflects Pune’s emergence as a key logistics hub in western India. Our focus remains on providing seamless, technology-driven cargo operations that can meet the rising expectations of the logistics industry. AAI has been investing in modernising Pune airport’s cargo infrastructure to handle higher capacities efficiently and sustainably. With the festive season at its peak, the airport expects continued momentum in cargo traffic through November.”