 Fight breaks out at Pune RTO between transport union volunteers - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Fight breaks out at Pune RTO between transport union volunteers

Fight breaks out at Pune RTO between transport union volunteers

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 24, 2024 05:58 AM IST

Following a meeting about app-based cab charges at the Pune RTO office on Friday, volunteers of two auto-rickshaw transport unions engaged in a physical confrontation. During the assault, the organisations’ employees ransacked the conference hall at the Regional Transport Office.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the RTO officials contacted the police, who detained a few office bearers and workers of the organisation. (HT PHOTO)
For the past few days, app-based cab drivers have been demanding new fares to be implemented in the city. A meeting in this regard was recently attended by representatives of all the cab, auto, and transport associations with the Pune district collector.

Following a few differences during the meeting, collector Suhas Diwase asked the associations to hold another meeting at the RTO office.

“After the meeting was over, internal disputes between some organisations resurfaced, resulting in a scuffle in the conference room on Friday. Chaos prevailed as chairs were thrown around and glasses were broken. At this time, the RTO officials and employees tried to resolve the issue and asked the concerned unions to vacate the office, said an RTO staffer anonymously.

Considering the seriousness of the incident, the RTO officials contacted the police, who detained a few office bearers and workers of the organisation.

