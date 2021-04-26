IND USA
pune news

Fight over loud music escalates to brutal attack

A school child’s father was attacked with a sharp weapon, along with three others from his family, allegedly as a result of a fight that started over loud music during online school hours
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 09:27 PM IST

A school child’s father was attacked with a sharp weapon, along with three others from his family, allegedly as a result of a fight that started over loud music during online school hours.

The fight, that happened six months ago in Shantinagar Vasahat area of Dhankwadi, led to an attack on four people of a family.

The injured man was identified as Mahadev Adsul (36), while the police are on a lookout for four men from his neighbourhood for the attack.

The ones injured include Adsul’s wife, his maternal aunt and maternal cousin, according to his complaint.

Adsul’s son attends online school lessons in the light of the norms necessitated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The accused routinely played loud music and television in the locality and disturbed Adsul’s son’s classes.

A fight had erupted between the neighbours in November 2020. Since then, the tension between the two families kept increasing, according to the complaint lodged by Adsul.

A case under Sections 307, 326, 504, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Sahakarnagar police station against four people.

