‘Final report on pregnant woman’s death to be submitted soon’

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 16, 2025 06:16 AM IST

The final report on the death of a pregnant woman, allegedly denied admission by Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, will be submitted to the state government soon, Maharashtra State Women’s Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar said on Tuesday afternoon.

The charitable hospital drew sharp criticism after it allegedly refused to admit Tanisha Bhise, a pregnant woman, citing non-payment of a 10 lakh deposit in late March. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Chakankar chaired a review meeting on women’s safety issues at the Pune collector’s office attended by Dr Eknath Pawar, dean of BJ Medical College and Sassoon General Hospital; deputy commissioner of police Nikhil Pingle and other officials.

The charitable hospital drew sharp criticism after it allegedly refused to admit Tanisha Bhise, a pregnant woman, citing non-payment of a 10 lakh deposit in late March. Bhise later passed away at another hospital after delivering twin daughters.

Chakankar said, “Three reports have already been submitted to the government. The final report prepared by Sassoon General Hospital is expected tonight. Once this fourth report is in, a case will be registered. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured strict action in the matter.”

Dr Pawar confirmed that the final report would be ready by Tuesday night. “It took time because every detail in the report is crucial,” he said.

