Final-day push: Fadnavis, Pawar and Thackeray hit the streets for PMC polls

Political activity peaked across the city on Tuesday as campaigning for the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) elections ended at 5.30 pm, with senior leaders from major parties making an all-out final push ahead of polling on January 15. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (NCP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took to the streets, addressing rallies, leading roadshows and interacting with voters across key areas of the city. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (NCP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took to the streets (HT)

From early morning until campaign silence came into force, party flags, slogans, convoys and cheering supporters dominated major roads and neighbourhoods. Traffic slowed in several pockets as political caravans crisscrossed the city, reflecting the intensity of the final-day mobilisation.

Leading the BJP’s campaign, Fadnavis addressed public meetings in central Pune, Janwadi and Shivajinagar, pitching the party’s development-first narrative. Highlighting infrastructure projects such as the Metro, road upgrades and civic reforms, he urged voters to back the party for a “stable and decisive” municipal administration.

In his concluding address, Fadnavis took an indirect swipe at Ajit Pawar over poll promises made by the NCP factions, which are contesting together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Referring to assurances of free Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus services and free Metro travel, Fadnavis remarked, “Some people make promises without knowing how they will fulfil them. In Pune, there is a saying, ‘Khishat nahi ana ani mala Bajirao mhana. (No money in pocket, but demand to be called king)’”.

He cautioned against turning civic polls into a contest to create local strongmen. “This election is about deciding the city’s future leadership and must be taken seriously,” he said.

Ajit Pawar, spearheading the NCP campaign, focused on direct voter outreach through a series of roadshows and street-level interactions. On the final day, he led roadshows in Aundh, Dhayari and Warje-Malwadi in Pune, and addressed rallies in Dapodi and Bhosari in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Pawar centred his pitch on civic issues such as water supply, roads, waste management and housing, asserting that experienced corporators were essential for effective governance.

Addressing the media, Pawar dismissed speculation about a possible merger of the two NCP factions, saying there were no formal discussions underway. He said while preliminary talks had taken place with leaders from the Sharad Pawar faction, no decision had been made. Pawar also brushed aside renewed corruption allegations linked to irrigation projects, stating that he had already clarified the matter at senior levels and had nothing further to add.

Adding a sharp edge to the campaign, MNS chief Raj Thackeray brought his trademark aggressive style to the final day, campaigning for party candidates and addressing the media. His presence drew attention in constituencies where the MNS is attempting a political comeback, with a focus on urban planning, governance and Marathi identity.

Across the city, supporters wearing party caps and scarves marched in groups, bike rallies passed through narrow lanes, and campaign songs blared from loudspeakers. Road junctions turned into informal meeting points as voters gathered to listen to speeches and last-minute appeals. Police and traffic officials were deployed in large numbers to manage crowds and congestion.

As campaign silence set in by evening, the buzz gradually subsided, though party flags and banners remained across the city. With campaigning over, attention shifts to January 15, when Pune’s voters will decide the fate of the civic body in what is seen as a high-stakes test of political strength and urban leadership.