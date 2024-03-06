 Finally, PMC budget to be presented on March 7 - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Pune / Finally, PMC budget to be presented on March 7

Finally, PMC budget to be presented on March 7

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 06, 2024 06:24 AM IST

Last year, Kumar presented the budget of ₹9,515 crore for the year 2023-24. The budget is likely to cross ₹10,000 crore with announcements on new projects this year

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar is set to present the civic budget for the financial year 2024-25 on Thursday (March 7), possibly just before the Lok Sabha elections are announced.

The municipal commissioner as the administrator will present the budget for the third consecutive year and would be considered as a final budget that will not require the PMC standing committee’s nod. (HT PHOTO)

Last year, Kumar presented the budget of 9,515 crore for the year 2023-24. The budget is likely to cross 10,000 crore with announcements on new projects this year.

The municipal commissioner as the administrator will present the budget for the third consecutive year and would be considered as a final budget that will not require the PMC standing committee’s nod.

“The municipal commissioner will present the civic budget for 2024-25 on Thursday. The budget is ready,” said Ulka Kalaskar, head, PMC accounts department.

Though as per the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporation Act (BPMC) 1949, it is mandatory for the municipal commissioner to present the budget by January every year, it has been delayed for the third consecutive year.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar had recently written to chief minister Eknath Shinde seeking action against the municipal commissioner for delay in presenting the civic budget.

As three model code of conduct are expected in the financial year 2024-25, there would be very less time to execute the next budget. The election for Lok Sabha, Maharashtra Assembly and Pune Municipal Corporation are scheduled in the next financial year.

