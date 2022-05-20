FIR against man for forcing wife to have physical relationship with friends
PUNE The Bharati Vidyapeeth police have lodged an FIR against a husband for forcing his wife to have a physical relationship with two of his friends. The incident took place at a Lodge in Hadapsar in December 2020 and also in July 2021, said police officials.
The woman is 48-years-old lodged an FIR on Wednesday against her husband and two friends.
According to the police, the accused watched his friends committing the act .
According to the complainant, the husband works with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the couple have adult children.
According to the FIR, the woman was forced to have a physical relationship with one of the male friends of her husband at a lodge in Hadapsar in December 2020 and again with another friend at a flat in Koregaon Park in July 2021. Fed up of constant harassment, she finally lodged a complaint with the police.
Assistant police Inspector NR Kenche who is investigating the case said that a probe was on to find out more in the case and arrests will be made soon. A case under section 376 of the IPC has been registered.
Ludhiana | Avon Cycles Ltd hosts session on infrastructure issues
Avon Cycles Ltd hosted a session on infrastructure with the heads of district administration to discuss major issues being faced by the industrialists and find ways to resolve them. MLA from Ludhiana South Rajinderpal Kaur, deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik, joint commissioner of police Ravcharan Singh Brar, and municipal corporation commissioner Shena Aggarwal attended the session. The stakeholders suggested to widen the roads by removing encroachments on service road, allowing more traffic flow.
All eyes on Yogi, Akhilesh as they share dais at Uttar Pradesh assembly event
All eyes were on chief minister Yogi Adityanath and leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav as they came face to face and shared the dais in the assembly hall here on Friday during the inauguration of the orientation programme for new MLAs and e-Vidhan by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla. “I will request the speaker to hold separate training for me and the chief minister,” Leader of opposition Akhilesh Yadav said.
Kidney transplant malpractice case: ‘Govt action against Ruby Hall Clinic unfair’
While the government has been forced to take strict action against Ruby Hall Clinic where the transplant took place, the same is being condemned by various associations as 'unfair'. On Friday, two more associations - the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation and the Indian Society of Nephrology - joined hands to condemn the action taken by the government against the hospital.
Successful start-ups discussed at PHDCCI meet
A virtual interactive session on 'Success Stories of Start-ups' was hosted by the UP chapter of the PHD chamber of commerce and Industry in association with Small Industries Development Bank of India and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow on Friday. Mukesh senior member of PHDCCI, B Singh, stated that success tales are limitless. He also credited the success of start-ups like 'Wow Momos' and 'MBA Chai Wala.'
Azam Khan released from jail, Shivpal receives him, Akhilesh posts welcome tweet
