FIR against unknown person for circulating forged letter against senior IPS officer

Published on Dec 16, 2022 10:44 PM IST

An accused forged signatures of five police inspectors and wrote a false complaint against the senior IPS officer

It was found that the application was fake and hence an FIR has been lodged. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByNadeem Inamdar

The Bund Garden Police have lodged a case against unidentified persons for circulating a defamatory letter on social media against additional commissioner (north region) and senior IPS officer Namdev Chavan.

Senior police inspector Ashwini Satpute, said, “An accused forged signatures of five police inspectors and wrote a false complaint against the senior IPS officer. It was found that the application was fake and hence an FIR has been lodged. The application was put up in such a way that it was written by the police officials against their senior,” she said.

The police have invoked Indian Penal Code (IPC) 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc ),500 (defamation ), 469 (committing forgery), 120 B (conspiracy) against the accused.

