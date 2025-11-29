FIR filed against Cong dist chief for alleged derogatory remarks on Shivaji Maharaj

Pune: The Ahilyanagar police on Thursday filed a first information report (FIR) against Congress district president Sachin Gujar for reportedly making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a political rally at ward number 2 of the Shrirampur local body elections on November 25, officials said on Friday. Ahilyanagar police filed FIR against Congress district president Sachin Gujar for reportedly making derogatory remarks about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj during a political rally on November 25. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

According to the police, the complaint was filed at Shrirampur City Police Station after a video of Gujar’s speech surfaced on the social media, in which he allegedly used objectionable language while referring to the Maratha warrior king. The complainant, Rushikesh Dattaryaya Sarode, 26, from Shrirampur, said the remarks were hurtful, inflammatory, and had the potential to disturb social harmony.

“In order to appease the Muslim community, Gujar uttered Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s name in the singular,” he said.

Somnath Waghchaure, additional superintendent of police (Shrirampur division), said, “Investigation is going on.”

The complaint has been filed under Sections 353- 2 (circulating false statements, rumours, or alarming news intended to create enmity, hatred, or ill will between different groups based on religion, race, or other grounds) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Gujar was reportedly abducted and assaulted early on November 26 while walking in Shrirampur when unknown men forced him into a vehicle, beat him up, and dumped him in a deserted area. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the assault. A local man, Chadu Age claiming to be follower of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, later released a video on social media admitting to beating Gujar, saying he did so after the leader allegedly used derogatory language while referring to Shivaji Maharaj. According to the police, Age is associated with a local Hindu outfit.