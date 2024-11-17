Fire reported at Aundh District Hospital, infants from SNCU ward shifted

A fire incident was reported at Aundh District Hospital (ADH) on Sunday afternoon, officials said. The incident occurred around 1:15 pm in the store room located next to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred around 1:15 pm in the store room located next to the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU). The fire was caused by an electric shock circuit in the ceiling fan. The clothes and linen stored below the fan also caught fire causing a large amount of fire and panic in the hospital. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, officials said.

As per the fire brigade department, the call was received around 1.28 pm and the fire tender reached the hospital around 2 pm.

According to fire brigade officials, the hospital staff extinguished the fire before the team arrived.

“The incident was caused by a short circuit in the fan, and electricians were called to the hospital afterwards. The fire broke out in a different location, while the fire extinguishing systems are located near the washroom. A major tragedy was averted. However, it is unclear whether the smoke detectors installed at the hospital are functional or non-functional,” said, the officer on anonymity.

“The smoke from the store room entered the SNCU which had 13 newborn babies undergoing treatment. Out of these 13 neonates, 2 were on ventilator support. All these babies from the SNCU have been shifted from the SNCU to the pediatric ward. The SNCU will be further cleaned and sterilized after which the babies will be shifted back,” said, Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and head of the ADH.

Hindustan Times had previously reported a news article on August 5, 2023, titled ‘Pune district hospital functioning sans fire compliance’ about the facility operating without fire compliance for the previous two years. Besides, without meeting the prerequisites for the fire No Objection Certificate (NOC) the facility is unsafe for patients, visitors and even hospital staff.