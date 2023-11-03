Fire reported at girl’s hostel in Pune, none injured

A fire broke out in the girl’s hostel of Tarachand Hospital Rasta Peth on Friday morning. A total of two fire tenders were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze and conduct rescue operations. The fire department officials informed that the fire was doused completely and all girls were safe. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The fire brigade department received information about the blaze in the hostel at 8.42 am.

The fire department officials informed that the fire was doused completely and all girls were safe. According to the preliminary inquiry, the fire broke out due to a water heater in room number four on the first floor of the hostel.

The team doused the fire in the room and brought the fire under control in about 10 minutes without letting it spread further and extinguished the fire completely. The building has a ground floor and three more storeys, said officials.

As soon as the fire broke out, the hospital staff made a huge effort to douse the fire using approximately 18 fire extinguishers available at the hostel.

“The firefighting equipment used by the hospital staff initially to douse the fire was certainly useful to control the further spread of fire. The awareness programmes conducted by the fire brigade department in schools, colleges, hospitals, various malls, buildings and other places about what to do in case of fire and emergency incidents are helpful,” said, Devendra Potphode, chief fire officer, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

